Tamil Nadu records 607 cases of COVID-19, eight deaths

Chennai sees marginal rise in fresh infections with 145 testing positive; no new case logged in Ariyalur

Tamil Nadu logged 607 fresh cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai’s daily tally saw a marginal rise as 145 persons tested positive for the infection.

Among those who tested positive in the State were six international travellers — two each from Europe, the United Kingdom and the U.S.A. — and five persons who returned from other States by road — three from Andhra Pradesh and two from West Bengal.

While Ariyalur had no fresh case of COVID-19, 24 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. With Chennai continuing to top the table of cases, Coimbatore recorded 92 cases, while there were 56 cases in Chengalpattu and 45 in Erode. Tiruppur logged 43 cases, while there were 30 cases in Salem and 27 in Namakkal.

The fresh cases took the overall tally to 27,42,224, while the toll stood at 36,707. A total of 31 districts did not report any deaths. There were two deaths in Chennai, and one each in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi.

Another 689 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 26,98,628. There were a total of 6,889 active cases in the State. This included 1,325 persons in Chennai and 1,073 persons in Coimbatore. As many as 1,03,938 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,66,22,301.

Testing approval

One private laboratory — Sri Samraj Labs, Cuddalore — was approved for COVID-19 testing. Currently, there are a total of 318 testing facilities in the State — 69 in the government and 249 in the private sector.

Vaccine update

A total 1,85,675 persons were vaccinated across the State, taking the total coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 7,84,44,667. Among those vaccinated were 1,02,108 persons aged 18 to 44 years, 55,170 persons aged 45 to 59 years and 27,594 senior citizens.