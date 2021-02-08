Tamil Nadu records 471 fresh infections and one fatality

No case reported in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts; 498 persons discharged

As many as 471 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 8,41,797.

Among the fresh cases were two returnees — one from the United Arab Emirates and one from Maharashtra.

With 498 more persons getting discharged from health facilities after treatment, the total figure rose to 8,25,025. The number of active cases stood at 4,389.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, the State recorded one more death due to the infection.

In Chennai district, 151 new infections were identified, even as 156 persons were discharged. As many as 1,559 persons are currently undergoing treatment, including those under home isolation. Chennai’s case tally stands at 2,32,316. As many as 2,26,643 persons have been discharged so far, and 4,114 deaths recorded.

There was no infection in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram. Coimbatore district saw 48 cases and Thanjavur 29.

Of the 1,543 persons who returned from the United Kingdom between January 8 and February 8, as many as 1,348 passengers had been traced and tested. Five of them tested positive, while 1,321 tested negative. The results of 22 passengers were awaited, health officials said.

A 67-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who had been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 24, tested positive for the infection on January 26. She died on February 5 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia. Her death was recorded as having occurred due to COVID-19 infection.

A total of 1,63,88,243 RT-PCR samples and 1,60,75,672 individuals have been tested till date.