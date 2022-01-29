Tamil Nadu records 26,533 fresh cases, 48 deaths in a day

Chennai records 5,246 new infections; 2,11,863 people are under treatment for COVID-19

The number of fresh infections recorded in Tamil Nadu registered a further drop on Friday, with 26,533 testing positive, pushing the State’s tally to 32,79,284. The number of people under treatment is 2,11,863.

Chennai, with 5,246 new infections, recorded the highest number as usual followed by Coimbatore, where another 3,448 were found to be infected. Tiruppur recorded 1,779 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu, where 1,662 more infections were identified. In Salem, 1,385 tested positive and another 1,261 were infected in Erode.

Chennai has recorded 7,20,974 cases till date, out of which 6,70,047 have recovered. As on date, 42,017 are under treatment, either in healthcare institutions or at home.

The district has also recorded 8,910 deaths.

In Coimbatore, 3,06,023 persons have contracted the infection till date and 2,76,005 persons have recovered.

Till date, 30,29,961 persons have recovered according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

Of the 48 deaths, 24 were admitted to private hospitals and the other 24 in government facilities . The toll now stands at 37,460. Chennai with 21 deaths and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu (10) and Tiruvallur (4) accounted for the most number of deaths recorded in a day.

So far, 6,02,97,961 persons have been tested through RT-PCR, including 1,35,991, who were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the 79,00,926 passengers who have entered the State through various routes as many as 9,517 tested positive.

Vaccination sessions

A total of 1,03,362 persons were administered preventive vaccines through 3,387 sessions held in the State. Among the beneficiaries were 1,821 healthcare and 3,123 frontline workers; 3,910 beneficiaries aged 15 to 18; and 50,369 in the 18 to 44 years category.

As many as 18,976 senior citizens and 25,163 persons in the 45 to 59 years age group also benefitted. Till date 9,10,71,544 persons have received either Covishield or Covaxin doses.

Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres have administered 3,04,824 doses of the precautionary dose since January 10. Till date, 29,16,358 beneficiaries have been inoculated.