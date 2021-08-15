Tamil Nadu records 1,916 fresh COVID-19 infections

Two women in their 20s are among the 34 who died

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,916 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 25,86,885. Thirty-four people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,496.

In Coimbatore, 223 people tested positive, when compared with 236 the previous day. Chennai followed with 219 cases, from 211 on Friday. Compared with the previous day, there was a small rise in infections in Erode, Salem and Chengalpattu — there were 185 cases in Erode, 130 in Salem and 116 in Chengalpattu. Thanjavur recorded 112 cases, while Tiruppur’s daily count dropped under 100, as 94 people tested positive. There were 72 cases in Tiruvallur and 68 in Tiruchi.

The State’s active caseload stood at 20,427. These included 2,380 people in Coimbatore, 2,112 in Chennai and 1,800 in Erode. Another 1,866 people were discharged after treatment in the State.

There were no deaths due to COVID-19 in 18 districts. Coimbatore recorded five deaths, while there were three fatalities each in Chennai and Vellore.

Among the deceased were two women in their 20s who did not have co-morbidities. A 24-year-old woman from Ariyalur was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, and died on August 12 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 25-year-old woman from Tiruppattur was admitted to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on August 4, and died on August 12 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,60,306 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 3,96,45,946.

A total of 3,71,891 people, including 2,15,251 in the 18-44 age group, were inoculated, taking the overall coverage to 2,44,25,788.