Tamil Nadu records 1,728 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths

Half of the State’s new cases were reported in Chennai; Coimbatore reports 105 fresh infections

Chennai accounted for half of the 1,728 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday. While the city logged 876 cases, Coimbatore registered a small rise in fresh cases as 105 persons tested positive.

With cases continuing to surge in the State, the active caseload crossed 10,000.

At present, 10,364 persons were under treatment for COVID-19. Chennai’s active caseload rose to 4,259. The city’s daily tally rose from 776 on Sunday to 876. Along with the city, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur also registered a small rise in cases as 158 and 80 persons tested positive respectively. As against 80 cases the previous day, Coimbatore’s daily tally crossed 100 after several days.

Among other districts, Tiruppur recorded 52 cases, while Kanniyakumari logged 47 cases. There were 40 cases in Erode, 38 in Kancheepuram, 36 in Thoothukudi and 31 in Salem. While Pudukottai had nil COVID-19 cases, the number of districts registering fewer than 10 cases fell to 18. An international traveller from the UAE also tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

The State’s total COVID-19 tally stood at 27,52,856. Six more persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,796.

There were no COVID-19 deaths in 34 districts. While Chennai and Krishnagiri recorded two deaths each, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram had a single fatality each. A total of 662 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 27,05,696. As many as 1,03,119 samples were tested in the State. Of the 121 confirmed cases of Omicron variant in the State, 100 have been discharged. While three cases were cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, 18 were currently admitted to hospitals. This includes 14 in Chennai.

With COVID-19 vaccination rolled out for children aged 15 to 18 years, a total of 3,32,493 children were vaccinated in the State. In total, 4,32,725 persons, including 59,363 persons aged 18 to 44 and 27,855 persons aged 45 to 59 years, were vaccinated in the State on Monday. This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 8,30,90,325.