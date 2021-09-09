Tamil Nadu records 1,587 fresh cases

Thanjavur reports 85 cases as against 53 on Tuesday; active cases stand at 16,180; 3,44,977 vaccinated

Tamil Nadu logged 1,587 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The State recorded 18 deaths, but no fatalities were reported in 24 of the 38 districts.

Coimbatore’s daily tally rose to 232 cases from 217 the previous day. In Chennai, 179 persons tested positive, while Erode and Chengalpattu recorded 117 and 115 cases respectively. There was a small increase in the number of cases in Thanjavur as 85 persons tested positive as against 53 on Tuesday. Among the other districts, Tiruppur recorded 81 cases and Namakkal 66 cases.

The State’s overall tally of cases stands at 26,27,365. A total of 35,073 people have died of COVID-19. Of the 18 deaths reported on Wednesday, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Salem recorded two deaths each. There was no death in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old man from Salem. He had pulmonary tuberculosis and was admitted to Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on September 2. His sample returned positive the next day. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on September 6.

Another 1,594 people were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recovered patients to 25,76,112. There are 16,180 active cases in the State. Of them, Coimbatore accounts for 2,194 cases, followed by Chennai (1,835), Erode (1,254) and Chengalpattu (1,102).

As of September 7, the State’s overall positivity rate stood at 1%. In 24 hours, 1,60,303 samples were tested.

The State received 4,00,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday, while 1,37,780 doses of Covaxin were expected.

Another 3,44,977 persons were vaccinated in the State on Wednesday. This took the overall coverage at government vaccination centres to 3,45,36,454. Of them, 2,14,043 persons were in the 18-44 age group and 98,841 were aged 45-59. The cumulative coverage of private vaccine centres since May 1 stood at 22,35,846. The total coverage of government and private vaccination centres reached 3,67,72,300.