Tamil Nadu records 1,140 fresh COVID-19 infections

CHENNAI

24 October 2021 00:15 IST

17 people succumb to the disease, 1,374 discharged; 14 districts see marginal rise in cases

While 1,140 people tested positive for the COVID-19 infection on Saturday, the State has been seeing a decline in fresh cases every day, for a month. Its tally stood at 26,94,089.

Seventeen deaths were logged, taking the toll to 36,004. As many as 1,374 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,44,805.

Chennai and Coimbatore recorded 141 and 132 cases respectively. Six other districts too — Chengalpattu (97), Tiruppur (81), Erode (72), Namakkal (55), Salem (54), and Thanjavur (54) — recorded over 50 cases each. Among the other districts, nine saw cases in single digits, with Perambalur and Ramanathapuram logging just one case each.

Fourteen of the 38 districts saw a marginal increase in fresh infections compared with the previous day, while the remaining 24 reported a marginal decline. Twelve districts reported deaths, with Coimbatore and Ariyalur reporting three deaths each, Chengalpattu reporting two and nine other districts logging one each.

Among the 17 deceased, 16 had co-morbidities. The one person who did not have any co-morbidity was a 41-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who was admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on October 5, after testing positive for COVID-19. He died on Thursday night.

Eleven of the 16 who had co-morbidities were aged 60 and above. The oldest was a 95-year-old man from Mayiladuthurai district, who had diabetes mellitus. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam on October 16 after testing positive for COVID-19. He died on Thursday afternoon. The youngest was a 27-year-old woman from Ariyalur, who had type-1 diabetes mellitus. After testing positive for COVID-19, she was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday. She died the next day.

As many as 1,24,700 were tested, and the test positivity rate stood at 0.91%.