June 17, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 16, 2023. Of these, five persons had returned from abroad — two each from Singapore and France and one from the UAE. While Chennai did not record any fresh cases, Chengalpattu reported three and Kancheepuram and Tiruppur reported one case each.

Five persons were discharged after treatment.

There are 31 active cases in the State. A total of 3,077 samples were tested.