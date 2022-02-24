Tamil Nadu receives 3.89 lakh doses of Corbevax

‘State government will wait for guidelines from the Centre to roll out scheme for vaccinating children above 12 years’

Tamil Nadu has received 3.89 lakh doses of Corbevax, a COVID-19 vaccine approved for those aged 12 to 18, from the Union government. The State will roll out the vaccine once the Centre issues guidelines for the vaccination of children above 12 years of age, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“The Union government has allocated a total of 21.66 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine for the State. Of this, 3.89 lakh doses have arrived in Chennai. The Centre is expected to issue the guidelines on the vaccination for children aged above 12. We will launch the vaccination in the State after they declare the date,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination for Children aged 15 to 18 was already rolled out on January 3. There are nearly 10 lakh children aged between 12 and 15 in the State, Mr. Subramanian said. He added that of the 33.46 lakh children aged 15-18 eligible for vaccination, 82.27% had received the first dose. The second dose — after a gap of 28 days — was administered to 37.64%.

“In the population aged over 18, the first dose coverage has increased to 91.39%. The second dose coverage — numbering 4,17,12,827 persons — stood at 72.05%.,” he said, and added that the number of persons due to receive the second dose in the State has crossed 1 crore.

Students in Ukraine

When asked about the situation of Tamil Nadu students studying in Ukraine in light of the military operation launched by Russia, the Minister said that they were closely following the situation through the Embassy.

Over the last few day, the Union government had made arrangements for special flights to bring back the Indian students in Ukraine, he said.

Caste discrimination

Asked about allegations of caste-based discrimination at ESI Hospital, Ayanavaram, Mr. Subramanian said a certain group of persons at the hospital were continuously raising such complaints and submitting petitions.

“The Health Secretary will discuss with the Labour Welfare Department. A committee will be formed with the respective department to conduct a full-fledged inquiry to ascertain the truth,” he added.

Among others, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.