Tamil Nadu realised about one tmc ft short of its quota for Cauvery water during September 13-19

September 21, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu realised, during September 13-19, about one thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) short of what had been stipulated by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

The oversight bodies for the Cauvery water release had asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) for one more fortnight from September 13. In the first week that ended on September 19, the lower riparian State cumulatively received 2.087 tmc ft as against the prescribed quantity of 3.02 tmc ft, according to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The CWC’s gauge and discharge station atBiligundulu on the inter-State border is the reference point for realisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This month, Tamil Nadu cumulatively received 8.39 tmc ft. Between June 1 and September 19, the total realisation was 39.97 tmc ft.

As on Thursday (September 21) morning, water level at the Mettur dam stood at 38.57 ft (full level: 120 ft) with the storage being 11.365 tmc ft (capacity: 93.47 tmc ft). Inflow to the dam was 3,367 cusecs and the discharge 6,504 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.