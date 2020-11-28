Tamil Nadu ranks on the top in organ donation yet again

From 1,392 donors, 8,245 organs have so far been harvested: Minister

Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the best in organ donation in the country for the sixth consecutive year.

The 11th Indian Organ Donation Day was celebrated on Friday, and the virtual event was organised by the Union Health Ministry in New Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey participated.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar participated in the event from Pudukottai, and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan from the Directorate of Medical Services in Chennai.

At a press conference later, Dr. Vijayabaskar said the State had been at the forefront in all areas of healthcare — be it reducing maternal mortality or infant mortality or controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“We dedicate the award to the families of organ donors, who in the most difficult time of their lives, came forward to donate the organs of their loved ones. The donors form the backbone of this programme,” Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

From 1,392 donors, 8,245 organs have been harvested and distributed so far to those who needed them, on the basis of seniority, he said.

So far, this year, 107 liver and 186 renal transplants have been done in the State. Tamil Nadu has achieved the rare distinction of performing lung transplants on six persons who recovered from COVID-19, he said.

Tamil Nadu was also at the forefront of plasma donation, Dr. Vijayabaskar said. “We have developed the infrastructure. We dedicate the award to the stakeholders,” he said.

The State had also performed the first bilateral cadaveric hand transplant in the country and the person, hailing from Dindigul, was doing well, he said.

The entire process of registration for organ donation has been made online. People can now register themselves and take a print-out of the donor card, he said.

The State will launch an air ambulance soon, he added.

R. Kanthimathy, member-secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, was present at the event.