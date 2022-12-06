Tamil Nadu ranks 27th in the country in providing quality education, laments Madras HC

December 06, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stating that Tamil Nadu ranks 27th in the country in providing quality education “according to one of the statistics”, the Madras High Court has directed the State government to revisit the service rules related to appointment and promotion of government schoolteachers within three months.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam recorded the inclination of the School Education Secretary to revisit the service rules with special emphasis on avoiding appointment of those who had secured their degrees through distance education or correspondence mode and instead prefer candidates who had pursued education through regular stream.

The Secretary had sought sufficient time from the court to examine the issue and find out how best the revised rules could be implemented without affecting the teachers who had already been appointed since most of them depend upon distance education mode to qualify themselves for further promotions.

“State of Tamil Nadu is in need of quality education to be imparted to the children/students in schools and colleges... Imparting quality education being a constitutional as well as statutory mandate on the part of the State, this court has an undoubted opinion that effective and urgent steps are imminent and warranted,” the judge wrote.

He said that even while implementing communal reservations in public jobs, the government must not end up diluting merit. “Even among the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, only the meritorious must be appointed so as to ensure quality education to the children and students studying in schools and colleges,” he added.

The observations were made while disposing of a 2016 writ petition filed by a government schoolteacher who was aggrieved against denial of promotion to the post of B.T. Assistant (English) since she had obtained a bachelor’s degree in English in 2015 after having completed her Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) course in 2011.

The judge agreed with Special Government Pleader S. Mythreye Chandru that only those who had acquired the bachelor’s degree first and then pursued B.Ed., would be eligible to be appointed as B.T. Assistant (English) whereas the petitioner had pursued the courses in the reverse order and hence becomes ineligible for promotion.

However, on finding that the petitioner was basically a Tamil teacher who had acquired a master’s degree in Tamil before completing her B.Ed., the judge ordered that her case could be considered whenever the panel for promotion to the post of B.T. Assistant (Tamil) gets drawn.

On finding that the petitioner had obtained M.A. (Tamil) as well as B.Ed., qualifications through distance education mode, the judge said: “Persons who had studied through distance education mode/correspondence/open stream may not be suitable and eligible for imparting education to the children in classrooms.”

Though the State government had allocated ₹36,895 crore for the education sector in the current year, “this court is of an opinion that there is no proper assessment of suitability and eligibility for teaching posts as of now and the educational qualifications possessed by the candidates alone is taken into consideration,” the judge lamented.

“Such an approach of the government would affect the quality education to be provided by the State in consonance with the Constitution and the statutes,” he warned.