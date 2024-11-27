 />

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: Holiday for schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts

Authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains

Updated - November 27, 2024 07:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational imae of a waterlogged street in Chennai

Representational imae of a waterlogged street in Chennai | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Amid the prediction of rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Holiday was declared in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

Follow live updates here:

  • November 27, 2024 07:38
    Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga district collectors announce holiday for institutions

    Tiruchi - Collector M. Pradeep Kumar declares holiday for schools and colleges in the district today due to rain

    Pudukottai - Holiday declared for schools only in district

    Ariyalur - Collector P. Rathinasamy declares holiday for schools in the district due to rain

    Ramanathapuram - Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon declares holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday following incessant rain.

    Sivaganga - Holiday declared for only schools in the district on Wednesday by Collector Asha Ajith due to continuous rain.

  • November 27, 2024 07:33
    Holiday for schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts

    While the Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur Collectors have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the districts on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) in view of heavy rains, the Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram Collectors have declared a holiday for schools alone in the districts.

    Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday for schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts

    Tamil Nadu rain: RMC Chennai predicts cyclonic storm, leading to exam postponements and school closures in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Published - November 27, 2024 07:33 am IST

