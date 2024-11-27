Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: Holiday for schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts

Amid the prediction of rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Holiday was declared in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

