Cyclone tracker: TN districts rainfall warnings, school closures, and more

Published - November 27, 2024 10:25 am IST

Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days due to cyclone Fengal. Track rain updates here.

The Hindu Bureau

Rain lashed some parts of the Trichy district particularly the city areas on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

In several districts, Collectors declared holidays for schools and colleges anticipating heavy rainfall from cyclone Fengal. All districts along the State’s coast were issued orange alerts except Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The graphic below shows warnings issued and school closure announcements.

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

Cyclone track

According to updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the depression will have intensified into a cyclonic storm by Thursday (November 28) midnight, with the eye situated 410 km from Chennai. By Friday (November 29) midnight, it will be 260 km from the city.

