In several districts, Collectors declared holidays for schools and colleges anticipating heavy rainfall from cyclone Fengal. All districts along the State’s coast were issued orange alerts except Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The graphic below shows warnings issued and school closure announcements.

Cyclone track

According to updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the depression will have intensified into a cyclonic storm by Thursday (November 28) midnight, with the eye situated 410 km from Chennai. By Friday (November 29) midnight, it will be 260 km from the city.