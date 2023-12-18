Tamil Nadu rains: Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge party volunteers to help flood-hit people

December 18, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and AMMK leader\ T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday called upon volunteers of their parties to facilitate the provision of essential commodities to the flood-hit people of four southern districts - Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami asked the State government “not to be lax as it was” at the time of floods in Chennai but take early steps for the restoration of road services and communication facilities by drafting experienced civil servants and police officers for the flood-related works.

Commenting on the flood situation, the AIADMK leader said there were reports that even the control room at the district headquarters of Tirunelveli had to be shifted in view of inundation. Three dams - Servalar, Papanasam and Manimuthar - had reached the full level in one day and began discharging surplus water.

