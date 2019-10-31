Tamil Nadu rains: Minister asks people to move to relief camps if there are safety concerns

In view of the rains across Tamil Nadu and predicted rainfall in the next few days, Minister Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar on Thursday urged people not to go near water-stagnated areas.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Udhayakumar advised the general public not to allow children go close to water bodies and water-stagnated areas, as an act of precaution.

He also adviced them to take all precautionary measures to ensure safety in their habitations. “In case of any doubt about safety in your areas, people should go to the relief camps in their areas,” he said.

While 21 districts have received over 20 mm rainfall, six have witnessed rainfall between 10 mm and 20 mm. Three recorded rainfall between 5 mm and 10 mm and two districts received before 5 mm rainfall, he said.

“All districts have received rainfall and they will receive rains in the next few days too,” he said.

All except eight fishing boats were still in the seas and steps were being taken to bring them ashore. “Steps are being taken to alert them about ‘Maha’ through the Home Ministry,” he said.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) J. Radhakrishnan and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi were also present.