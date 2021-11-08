Tamil Nadu rains | Holiday declared for schools in all nine districts in central region

08 November 2021 08:12 IST

While Chennai received over 20 cm of rainfall, 10 districts including Karur, Tiruvallur, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Virudhunagaralso received heavy rain, Chief Minister of the State M.K. Stalin said

Heavy overnight rain led to flooding in several areas of Chennai on Sunday. Nungambakkam recorded 21.5 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period since 2015.

Tamil Nadu has received a 43% surplus rainfall and Chennai registered a 26% excess since October 1.

After receiving a record rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday, Chennai will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain in the next 48 hours. Thunderstorms with lightning may occur in many other parts of Tamil Nadu, too, for two more days.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

Virtual hearing

Madras High Court to hold virtual hearings

The virtual court mode, which came into extensive use across the State since March 2020 due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19, has come in handy during heavy rains in Chennai and three other contiguous districts.

Even though the State government has declared holiday for its offices on Monday, the High Court has decided to function online. A notification issued by the Registry on November 8, 2021, stated that the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai would continue to function in a restricted manner on the virtual mode on Monday.

Read more

Traffic diversion in Chennai

Current update in Chennai City Traffic situation in view of North East Monsoon Rainfall

The Subways closed due to Water logging: EVR Salai/Gangu reddy subway, Vyasarpadi Subway and Ganeshapuram Subway.

Traffic diversion due to Water Logging: On EVR Salai vehicles coming from Central towards Nair Point are diverted at the junction of EVR Salai x Gandhi Irwin Point towards Egmore (CMDA).

At Pantheon Roundabout vehicles are not allowed towards RR stadium (Marshall Road), they are diverted towards pantheon road, vehicles are allowed on Marshall road towards Pantheon roundabout. -T.N. Bureau

Chennai alert

Pounding rain keeps Chennai on alert

Heavy overnight rain led to flooding in several areas of Chennai on Sunday. Nungambakkam recorded 21.5 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period since 2015.

Tamil Nadu has received a 43% surplus rainfall and Chennai registered a 26% excess since October 1.

Following rain in the catchment areas leading to heavy inflows, the State Government gradually began releasing surplus water from reservoirs around Chennai including Poondi and Chembarambakkam. From an initial 500 cusecs, the discharge from Chembarambakkam was increased to 2,000 cusecs in the evening.

Read more

Holiday

Holiday declared in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

Collectors in Vellore and Ranipet declared holiday for all schools in respective districts today due to rain. In Tiruvannamalai, all schools and colleges have been closed due to rain.

Tirupatur Collector, Amar Kushwaha, declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today due to rain.

Holiday declared for schools in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts. -T.N. Bureau