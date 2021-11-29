Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates | Holiday declared for educational institutes

29 November 2021 07:51 IST

Some parts of south coastal Tami Nadu, such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, are likely to receive heavy to heavy rain on Monday owing to the wind convergence. Most other parts of the coastal region, including Chennai, may receive moderate rain.

IMD officials said the intensity of the rain might drop from November 29 and most places in the southern as well as northern parts might receive light to moderate rain.

Here are the updates:

7:45 a.m.

Holiday declared for educational institutes

Educational institutes across several districts declared a holiday owing to heavy rains.

District administrations of Vellore, Tirupatur, Ariyalur, Perambalur declared a holiday for all schools, whereas all schools and colleges of Virudhunagar, Nagapattinam , Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi and Dindigul have been ordered to shut.

Holiday has also been declared for Annamalai University in Chidambaram- Tamil Nadu bureau

7:40 a.m.

Heavy rain may shift to southern Tamil Nadu on November 29

After pummelling the north coastal areas, the heavy rain may shift to south Tamil Nadu on November 29. The intense rain may take a break from November 30, and decrease gradually.

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea by November 29. Officials of the India Meteorological Department said that while the easterlies over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds.

7:30 a.m. | Chennai

Rain fills up most of the tanks in two neighbouring districts

The consistent rainfall this season has helped most of the tanks in the districts surrounding Chennai fill up. In Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, nearly 874 tanks have reached their maximum capacity.

Both districts together have 909 tanks. Most of the large tanks, including Madurantakam, Sriperumbudur and Uthiramerur, have filled up. As a token of gratitude, residents of Edamichi near Uthiramerur offered flowers and fruits at the tank in the village that has filled up for the second consecutive year.

