Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates | Holiday declared for educational institutions

26 November 2021 07:59 IST

Educational institutes across several districts declared a holiday owing to heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department announced on Thursday that the cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast may not intensify into a low-pressure area. However, it would continue to bring rain of very heavy intensity over south Tamil Nadu and gradually cover north coastal and adjoining districts till November 29.

Here are the latest updates:

7:56 a.m.

Holiday declared for educational institutions

District administrations of Chennai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur, Vellore, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, districts, declared a holiday for schools and colleges, whereas all schools of Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi, have been ordered to shut today- Tamil Nadu bureau

7:47 a.m.

Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till month-end

On Thursday, the IMD issued the red alert for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam as these districts were expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rain. Torrential rain pounded Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, inundating several areas and affecting life.

The rainfall may turn more intense in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to lash more than 15 districts, including the Cauvery delta districts, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode and Puducherry, on Saturday. Chennai may experience heavy rain in some areas till the weekend.

