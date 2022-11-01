Tamil Nadu rains live updates | Inundation in parts of Chennai, nearby areas

Following heavy rain, authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in about nine districts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are plying as per their normal weekday services, though officials have said crowds are low. A scene at Mogappair West in Chennai on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Tuesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas.

The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline no: 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains. Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

Here are the latest updates:

11.15 am

Electricity supply unaffected so far

According to TANGEDCO officials, there were no reports of disruption in electricity supply in the city.

The services has also not been disrupted in major parts of the city despite heavy rains, officials said. TANGEDCO officials have been to directed to report to duty at their section offices

Separately, department officials have been creating awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by residents, through social media to residents welfare associations, to avoid electrocution — R. Srikanth

11.00 am

1,500 MTC buses operated in Chennai

Despite the heavy rains lashing the city, public transport comprising buses, suburban and Metro trains, are, as of now, being operated normally, without any disruptions.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are plying as per their normal weekday services, though officials have said crowds are low, compared to the regular daily crowd. In the morning shift on Tuesday, nearly 1,500 buses were operated, a senior official of MTC said.

Similarly the suburban train services on all the four sections including the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) are being plied as per the regular timetable. — R. Srikanth

10.00 am

Metro services normal

Chennai Metro Rail services have been operated as per the schedule and have not been affected by the rains so far. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the service began as usual at 5 a.m. and till 10.30 a.m. It has been operated without any issue. — Sunitha Sekar

9.45 am

Corporation authorities inspects areas

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to floodin

9.00 am

Inundation in parts of Chennai

Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas.

Several stretches in and around the arterial Anna Salai, the congested localities of north Chennai including parts of Pulianthope and neighbourhoods tucked away in southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

Holiday in four taluks of Tiruvannamalai dt.

The District Collector has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Chetpet and Vembakkam taluks of Tiruvannamalai district due to rain.

7.50 am

Holiday declared for schools, colleges

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts in view of rain. Holiday for schools in Thanjavur. Authorities declare holiday for schools in Mayiladuthurai district as well due due to heavy rain.

7.30 am

MeT forecast heavy rains

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.

( With inputs from PTI)