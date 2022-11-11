Tamil Nadu rains live | Schools and Colleges across districts announce holiday owing to rains

Here are the updates for the Tamil Nadu rains

According to the latest forecast issued at 7 a.m. on today, moderate to light rain with thunderstorms was predicted across Tamil Nadu. Various schools and colleges in several districts have declared holidays owing to the weather.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on november 10, 2022, following the Low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast. Additional Director General (Meteorology) S. Balachandran said that it is likely to move west­northwestwards and move across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during Saturday and Sunday.

7:40 a.m.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Theni, Madurai, Karur, and Karaikal districts.

7:12 a.m.

Localities in Dhanalakshmi Nagar Iyappanthangal area continued to remain inundated from the recent rains. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Some districts have declared holidays only for schools. Tirupatur declared holiday only for primary and middle school, while Dindigul district announced holiday only for schools owing to heavy rain

7:05 a.m.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts.

6:55 a.m.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Pudukkottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts today due to rain.

6:15 a.m.

UT administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday due to rain.