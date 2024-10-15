Tamil Nadu rains: Well-marked low pressure area gathering strength likely to bring heavy downpour over north TN

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city and its neighbouring districts since Monday (October 14, 2024) night, signalling the arrival of Northeast monsoon.

With the well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal likely to gather strength, the State would have to prepare for intense rain spell.

A bulletin of India Meteorological Department noted that the weather system will further consolidate into a depression and move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by October 17.

Various automatic rain gauges and weather stations across the State reported moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday night. In Tiruvallur district, Gummidipoondi and Ponneri had received heavy rainfall of 10 cm and 9 cm respectively till 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The weather station in Hindustan University in Kancheepuram and Coimbatore received a heavy rainfall of 7 cm till 5.30 a.m. Ennore port and Mahabalipuram recorded 6 cm followed by rain gauges in Meenambakkam, VIT Chennai, YMCA Nandanam, Anna University with 5 cm of rainfall. Nungambakkam and NIOT Pallikaranai received a moderate rainfall of 4 cm each.

Several other places in and around Chennai and north Tamil Nadu received light to moderate rainfall since Monday night.

In its nowcast valid till 10 a.m., the Regional Meteorological Centre, has forecast moderate rainfall to continue in Chennai and Tiruvallur and light rains in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

The city reservoirs received minimal inflow as the catchment areas had registered light rainfall of 2 or 3 cm till 6 a.m.

The IMD had predicted rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity up to 20 cm to continue over Chennai and surrounding districts, delta and north TN districts on Tuesday.

