Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

Authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains

Published - November 27, 2024 03:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists riding two-wheelers braving the rains. File

Amid the prediction of rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions, authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on November 27

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

Tiruchirappalli-based Bharathidasan University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate November 2024 semester examinations scheduled for Wednesday (November 27, 2024) in view of heavy rainfall forecast. The revised date of the exams would be announced later, B. Jeyapragash, Controller of Examinations (in-charge), said in a press release.

While the Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur Collectors have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the districts on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) in view of heavy rains, the Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram Collectors have declared a holiday for schools alone in the districts.

In Puducherry, the Union Territory’s Education Minister A. Namassivayam has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) in view of heavy rain forecast in the region.

