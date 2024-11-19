Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday declared for schools in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Karaikal

Following heavy spell of rains in the delta district, authorities have declared holiday for schools in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The orders were issued by the respective District Collectors, B. Priyanka Pankajam and P. Akash.

In Karaikal too, District Collector T. Manikandan announced holiday for all government and private schools.

Similarly, Thoothukudi Collector K. Elambahavath issued orders for a holiday for schools in the district. However, colleges will function as usual in Thoothukudi.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted more rain for the delta region and said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

