Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday declared for schools in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Karaikal

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:22 am IST - Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at a road near the Big Temple in Thanjavur. Holiday was declared for schools in Thanjavur district on November 19, 2024, as a precautionary measure | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Following heavy spell of rains in the delta district, authorities have declared holiday for schools in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The orders were issued by the respective District Collectors, B. Priyanka Pankajam and P. Akash.

In Karaikal too, District Collector T. Manikandan announced holiday for all government and private schools.

Similarly, Thoothukudi Collector  K. Elambahavath issued orders for a holiday for schools in the district. However, colleges will function as usual in Thoothukudi.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted more rain for the delta region and said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

