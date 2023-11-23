ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu rains | Holiday declared for schools in six districts

November 23, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the water-stagnated Great Cotton Road after heavy rain lashed Thoothukudi on Thursday, November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Due to heavy rain, authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in about six districts on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Due to wide spread rain, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, has declared holiday for schools in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Similar announcement on holiday were made by the concerned districts Collectors of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Pudukottai due to incessant rains.

According to the MeT department, a trough in easterly running over Comorin area to west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast would influence rainfall over the State.

