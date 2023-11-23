HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu rains | Holiday declared for schools in six districts

November 23, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A scene at an arterial road during rain in Ramanathapuram on November 22, 2023.

A scene at an arterial road during rain in Ramanathapuram on November 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Due to heavy rain, authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in about six districts on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Due to wide spread rain, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, has declared holiday for schools in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Similar announcement on holiday were made by the concerned districts Collectors of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Pudukottai due to incessant rains.

According to the MeT department, a trough in easterly running over Comorin area to west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast would influence rainfall over the State.

Related Topics

weather / emergency planning / school / medical colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.