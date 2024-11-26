The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) said the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression, and that it may intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (November 27).

The update, given by S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC Chennai, by Tuesday noon, said, at about 5.30 a.m., the system over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph over the past six hours and lay centred at 8:30 a.m. over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 6.3°N and longitude 82.8°E, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast over the next two days.

The RMC is keeping a watch on the movement and intensification of the system.

Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. Widespread light to moderate rains have been forecast for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28).