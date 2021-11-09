Tamil Nadu rain updates | Water level touches 119 feet in Mettur, flood warning issued

09 November 2021 07:54 IST

Residents were seen moving out of their homes in flooded areas on Monday as power supply was disrupted, water remained waist high and snakes slithered across in residential areas in Central Chennai

The Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs and Veeranam lake released surplus water, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water, as showers continued in catchment areas.

The number of lines to attend the complaints/grievances from the helpline 1913 is expanded from 5 to 30. Chennaiites can call 1913 for flood related grievances.

Here are the latest updates:

8.20 am

Water level touches 119 feet in Mettur

With the water level touching 119 feet at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur and the discharge at 20,000 cusecs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a flood warning asking people residing in the low-lying areas along the banks of the River Cauvery to move to safer locations on Tuesday.

7:59 am

Suburban train services to be operated as per Sunday schedule

The suburban train services in Chennai division will be operating as per Sunday schedule.

In a press release by Southern Railway suburban train services on Tuesday will be maintained in the Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Central–Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, Chennai Beach– Chengalpattu via Tambaram and Chennai Beach–Velachery sections.

7:58 am

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in multiple districts

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district due to rain. A holiday has been declared for schools in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tiruvarur, Madurai and Pudukottai districts.

7:45 am

Concerns being raised over cows stranded on roads in city during the rain

Concerns are being raised over cows kept without shelter or proper care during the ongoing rain, particularly in the Triplicane area.

Two days ago, a social media user said a calf was lying sick near the MRTS bridge on Dr. Besant Road. According to the user, while the person rearing it had abandoned the calf, the animal rescue services too were not of any help.

When The Hindu visited the spot on Monday, cows were found on the road and on the banks of the canal without shelter. Similar scenes were witnessed in places in and around Triplicane. Vignesh, a resident of the area, said around five families were rearing cows in the area. “They have limited space. There must be around 50 cows, but only 10 or 15 get to be in the sheds erected by the families,” he said.

7:44 am

Central Chennai is the worst-hit

Residential neighbourhoods in Central region of Greater Chennai Corporation, located in close proximity to the banks of the Cooum, Buckingham Canal and the Adyar rivers have been the worst-affected in the floods. Out of the 5,000 complaints of flooding received by the Greater Chennai Corporation in this spell of rain in the past two days, zones of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam in Central Chennai have registered the highest number among the 15 zones in the city.

Residents were seen moving out of their homes in flooded areas on Monday as power supply was disrupted, water remained waist high and snakes slithered across in residential areas. Hundreds of residents lost their personal property because of flooding on Sunday.

7:43 am

Break from heavy spell saves south Chennai

Unlike north and central Chennai, the situation was marginally better in many parts of south Chennai barring some streets where waterlogging continued on Sunday.

The break from intense downpour on Sunday night provided much needed relief for the residents who were reeling under the fear of facing another 2015-like situation.

Though the main roads in Velachery, Adambakkam, Adyar, Pallikaranai and Madipakkam were free from flooding, many of the streets witnessed waterlogging although the water level had begun to slowly recede owing to the break from heavy spell.

7:42 am

No respite from inundation for residents of north Chennai

There was no respite from waterlogging for residents of many parts of north Chennai. As rain inundated several roads, interior lanes and low-lying neighbourhoods in the northern part of the city, residents of many areas blamed the poor storm water drain network that was causing flooding.

Residents of Pulianthope and its surrounding areas were among the worst-hit as rainwater inundated many of the stretches, leaving hundreds of residents in the lurch.

Decaster Road, Stephenson Road, Pulianthope Main Road and Pattalam and K.M. Garden were heavily waterlogged. Many streets and neighbourhoods in Tiruvottiyur were flooded, while interior lanes in parts of Choolai, Jawahar Nagar, parts of Perambur and Vyasarpadi were waterlogged.

