Tamil Nadu rain updates | Holiday declared for schools in multiple districts

18 November 2021 07:57 IST

Following incessant rains, many districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The India Meteorological Department has maintained the red alert issued in Chennai and its surrounding districts for November 18 as the city is likely to receive extremely heavy rains.

While the district administrations of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Vellore, Perambalur, Villupuram and Ariyalur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges, in Dindigul, Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri all schools have been ordered to shut today.

In Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kushwaha, declared holiday for all primary schools (Class 1-5) in the district today due to rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over south-east and south-west Bay of Bengal, with the associated cyclonic circulation, is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast by November 18. This will be the major trigger for widespread rain over the State, especially in Chennai.

Here are the latest updates:

8.45 am

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam reaches 141 ft

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has touched 141 feet at 5.30 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to the Assistant Engineer, Thekkady.

8.20 am

Holiday in Puducherry

Holiday has been declared for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday following heavy rains. — Dinesh Verma

7.55 am

Holiday declared for educational institutions

Following incessant rains, many districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Holiday has been declared for Annamalai University in Chidambaram due to rain.

While the district administrations of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Vellore, Perambalur, Villupuram and Ariyalur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges, in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri all schools have been ordered to shut today. — Our bureau

7.50 am

Chennai braces for another spell of heavy rain

With Chennai set to get another spell of intense rain on Thursday, Greater Chennai Corporation has kept 769 pumps ready at different vulnerable locations that faced flooding during the rain recently.

These included at least 50 heavy duty pumps that were of a capacity of 50 horsepower or more.

7.45 am

Chennai, surrounding districts continue to be on red alert

The India Meteorological Department has maintained the red alert issued in Chennai and its surrounding districts for November 18 as the city is likely to receive extremely heavy rain. Rain will continue over Tamil Nadu till November 21.

7.40 am

Farmers upset over ‘meagre’ relief for crop damage

Farmers in the Cauvery delta districts have expressed disappointment over the quantum of relief announced by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin for the rain affected crops, especially the decision to provide only inputs for the inundated samba / thaladi crops.

7.30 am

Record realisation of Cauvery water in November

Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water this month has set a record of sorts as it has crossed the monthly average, as worked out on the basis of the 30-year (1991-2020) data and as recorded at Biligundulu.

As of November 16, the State received 30.38 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the figure of 27.9 tmc ft.

(With inputs from S. Ganesan, Prasad, Sri Krishna, Srividya, Madhavan, Dinesh Verma)