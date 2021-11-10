Tamil Nadu rain live updates | Intense rain likely in coastal districts today

10 November 2021 07:44 IST

As many as 3,691 irrigation tanks, accounting for around 26% of the total in Tamil Nadu, are full.

Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu may have to prepare for another intense spell of rainfall as a fresh weather system is likely to form in the next 12 hours, and concentrate into a depression. It is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu by early in the morning on November 11.

Here are the latest updates:

7.55 am

Holiday declared for schools in five districts

The district administrations of Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur have declared holiday for all schools in the districts on November 10, due to rain. Similarly, holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Vellore, Ranipet and Karur by the respective Collectors today due to intense spell of rain.

7.37 am

Woes of Chennai continue

Vehicles struggle through the stagnated rain water at Chozhavaram toll plaza on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway on November 9 2021. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

On a day when Chennai had some respite from the rain, inundation cleared up in a few areas, but people were stranded and in need of help on Tuesday as the stagnant water was yet to be drained. Residents are approaching the next couple of days with dread as heavy rain has been forecast.

The Madras High Court warned the Greater Chennai Corporation that it would take up a suo motu public interest litigation petition on the travails of residents due to waterlogging, if the situation did not improve by Friday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin warned that action would be initiated against the contractor implementing Smart City.

7.35 am

More than one-fourth of irrigation tanks are full

Kanniyakumari, which has the maximum number of irrigation tanks in the State with 2,040 tanks, still has 842 tanks whose storage is equivalent to 75% of their capacity or less. The number includes 11 tanks which have nil storage.

7.30 am

IMD predicts of a fresh weather system

Coastal parts of Tamil Nadu may have to prepare for another intense spell of rainfall as a fresh weather system is likely to form in the next 12 hours, and concentrate into a depression. It is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu by early in the morning on November 11.

While rains will cover most places of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on coastal TN. One or two places may even receive extremely heavy rains of above 20.4 cm. on Wednesday and Thursday.

(With inputs from Our Correspondents, agencies)