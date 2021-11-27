Tamil Nadu rains live updates | Alert upgraded to red in coastal districts

27 November 2021 08:30 IST

Educational institutes across several districts declared a holiday owing to heavy rains

With the cyclonic circulation moving over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast, steady spells of heavy rain are expected to continue in the State, particularly over the coastal belt and the adjoining districts, during the weekend.

The Meteorological Department has upgraded the alert to red for districts along the Tamil Nadu coast for Saturday.

Here are the updates:

8:30 am

Alert upgraded to red in coastal districts

The slow-moving system may trigger severe rain in many districts till Sunday. The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered heavy rain in eight districts, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Chennai and its neighbouring districts for Saturday.

On Sunday too, intense rain is likely in Chennai and its neighbourhood and Villupuram. The delta districts and other places, including Madurai, Karaikal, Ariyalur and Tiruchi, may experience heavy rain in some areas.

Mr. Balachandran said the weather system, which now lies close to the coast, is pushing in new rainbands. It is moving westwards and if it continues to be slow, the State may continue to receive consistent rain on Sunday.

On the fresh low-pressure area brewing over the south Andaman sea and further gaining strength, he said the system is still far away from Tamil Nadu and its movement is being monitored.

8:27 am

151 streets inundated as Chennai receives 47 mm of rainfall

A total of 151 streets in 63 residential areas were inundated on Friday as the city received over 47 mm of rainfall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The flooding reduced significantly on a number of streets in areas such as T. Nagar, owing to the completion of work on a new network of underground pipes.

Engineers said the huge underground pipes would carry excess floodwater through many roads of T. Nagar, diverting it through multiple routes, towards the Mambalam canal, which drains into the Adyar after passing through 5.7 km of congested areas. As many as 638 residents were provided accommodation and food in flood shelters at five localities of the city. A total of 91 shelters were opened for residents in low-lying areas near major waterways such as Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham Canal. Release of water from the Poondi reservoir has been the highest among the waterbodies in and around the city, with a discharge of 4,248 cusecs on Friday.

8:23 am

Holiday declared for educational institutions in the State

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Salem, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts today due to rain.