Tamil Nadu rain: holiday for schools in Ramanathapuram district

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday as heavy rain lashed the district on Monday night.

As the weather office forecast heavy rain for Tuesday, Collector K. Veera Ragava Rao declared holiday for all government and private schools in the district.

According to figures released on Tuesday morning, the district received total rainfall of 1101.63 mm, the highest since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 17. The rainfall was widespread and the district average was 68.85 mm.

Pamban and Thangachimadam in Rameswaram island and the adjacent coastal Mandapam areas received highest rainfalls of 183 mm, 168.30 mm and 176.90 mm respectively. Kadaladi and Kamuthi received lowest rainfalls of 6.20 mm and 9.50 mm.

Officials said the district administration was fully geared up and had kept ready disaster management teams to take up relief and rescue operations in the event of any emergency.