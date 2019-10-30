Tamil Nadu rain: holiday for schools in multiple districts on Oct.30, 2019

Following incessant rains, four districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The district administrations of Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar have declared a one-day holiday for all government and private schools in the districts.

Many places in south Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rainfall till Friday under the influence of the weather system that lies over the Comorin area.

Some places over the north Tamil Nadu too have chances of moderate rainfall till Friday, according to the Meteorological Department. On Tuesday, several weather stations across the State received a widespread rainfall. Tiruvarur recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district and Valangaiman during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Places in many other districts such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur also received moderate rainfall.

Officials said the well-marked low pressure area that lies over the Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean is likely to intensify into a depression over the Lakshadweep-Maldives area and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Wednesday.