Tamil Nadu rain: Holiday announced for schools in Salem

Collector S.A. Raman has announced holiday for schools in Salem following heavy rain since Monday night in the district.

According to officials, an average rainfall of 17.3 mm has been recorded in the district. The Salem Corporation has set up 13 relief centres and formed four teams under Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Executive engineers to carry out relief activities.

In Suramangalam zone, public can call 0427-2387514, in Ammapet zone 0427-2263161, toll free No. 1800 4256033, in Kondalampatti 0427-2461616 to contact the relief teams, a release said.

Schools closed in Karaikal

In view of heavy rainfall in Karaikal, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools in the district. Colleges will function as usual, the district administration announced. Karaikal recorded 111.4 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours ending 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday, PWD sources said.

(With inputs from Karaikal)