Tamil Nadu Q1 gross market borrowings at ₹21,000 crore

Tamil Nadu government’s gross market borrowings stood at ₹21,000 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of 2024-25, according to data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the first quarter of 2023-2024, the State government had a gross market borrowing of ₹25,000 crores. To bridge the fiscal deficit (the difference between total revenue receipts and total expenditure), the State government borrows from the market through the issue of bonds known as State Development Loans (SDLs).

In the April-June 2024 period, the Andhra Pradesh government was the top borrower at ₹27,000 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu. State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) constitutes over 70% of its total revenue receipts. As per the provisional figures of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), SOTR increased 3.13% in the first quarter of 2024-25 to ₹37,605.43 crore from ₹36,461.89 crore in the same period last year.

Among the SOTR components, revenue from Stamps and Registration Fees increased to ₹4,918.51 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 from ₹4,282.93 crore in the prior-year period. In the first quarter of 2024-25, State Goods and Services Tax Revenue (SGST) stood at ₹13,0,19.26 crore, down from ₹14,628.97 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24. Land Revenue increased to ₹156.55 crore in the April-June 2024 period from ₹60.43 crore in the comparable period last year.

Taxes on Sales, Trade etc (which include VAT on petroleum products and liquor) stood at ₹13,870.62 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25, a slight increase from ₹12,718.24 crore in the prior year comparable period. State Excise Duties which reflect liquor revenue stood at ₹2,791.53 crore in the April-June 2024 period, when compared to ₹2,620.66 crore in the same period last year.

Tamil Nadu’s overall revenue receipts stood at ₹55,467.63 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25, which is 18.55% of the budget estimates for 2024-25, according to CAG. Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹35,724.28 crore and revenue deficit stood at ₹28,169.10 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25, as per CAG.

In the first quarter, after adjusting for repayments Tamil Nadu’s net borrowings stood at ₹11,250 crore. The Centre fixes the borrowing ceiling for the State governments. For 2024-25, the net borrowing ceiling of the States is fixed at 3% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). An additional borrowing 0.5% is allowed on fulfilment of Power Sector reforms.

Tamil Nadu government plans to borrow a total amount of ₹1,55,584.48 crore during 2024-25 and make repayment of ₹49,638.82 crore, as per the State Budget. The outstanding debt as of March 31, 2025, is expected to be ₹8,33,361.80 crore, constituting 26.41% of GSDP in 2024-25, which is within the norms prescribed by the Finance Commission.