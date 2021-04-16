Tamil Nadu pushes for vaccination of differently abled, athletes, traders

An appeal has been made to the Centre, says Health Secretary

Tamil Nadu is pushing for the vaccination of the differently abled persons, athletes, shopkeepers and persons who have undergone organ transplantation, regardless of their age, said Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“It is important to give priority to differently abled persons, athletes and shopkeepers as well as persons who have undergone organ transplant without any age limitation. We have requested the Centre to allow us to vaccinate such persons. It is the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), of which Tamil Nadu was a member, that will decide depending on the vaccine availability. We are definitely pushing for it,” he said, in reply to a question on demands from differently abled associations for vaccination.

Now, permission was granted for vaccinating expatriates above the age of 45, he told reporters. He added that the forms for COVID-19 vaccinations would be made available in Tamil.

On the Centre’s vaccine festival (Tika Utsav), he said it was primarily aimed at creating awareness. The aim was to vaccinate at least 2 lakh persons a day, he added.

On the occasion, actor Vivek and his team received COVID-19 vaccines at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate. The Health Secretary said that with the surge in COVID-19 cases, social influencers like Mr. Vivek helped in creating awareness against rumours on vaccination.

The actor stressed on the importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and practising hand hygiene as well as vaccination that could help in saving lives.

R. Jayanthi, Dean of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, was present.