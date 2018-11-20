Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rains in next 24 hours

more-in

Moderate to heavy rainfall were likely in many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours as a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal, regional weather office said on Tuesday.

A low pressure presently lying over Southwest Bay of Bengal was likely to move west towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast bringing rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S. Balachandran said there were chances of low pressure intensifying into a depression during its journey westwards. “Many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall, while a few pockets may get heavy to severe rainfall,” he said.

Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Ariyalur among others districts have been predicted to receive heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has received moderate rainfall with highest of 8cm being recorded at Sengottai in Tirunelveli district. “Chennai will have cloudy sky and is likely to receive rainfall in intervals,” he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea over Southwest Bay off Tamil Nadu coast and Gulf of Mannar. Severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed the State coast near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on November 16 claiming 46 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in over ten districts with six of them hit badly.