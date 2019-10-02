Tamil Nadu, Puducherry bypolls: I-T Dept. seeks info on cash movement

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday urged the public to lodge complaints with it if they came across the storage, possession or movement of huge amounts of cash ahead of the bypolls to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry.

Byelections to the three constituencies are due on October 21

“Persons who have knowledge/information about storage, possession or movement of large amount of cash and other valuables are requested to pass on the information through any of the modes mentioned above. Identity of the persons giving the information will be kept confidential,” the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

One could call the toll-free number 18004256669, fax details to 044-28271915, send an email to itcontrol.chn@gov.in or send a WhatsApp message to 9445467707, the release stated.

Following a request from the Election Commission, the Directorate General of the Income Tax (Investigation) is set to monitor the election expenditure. “The role of the Directorate is to provide assistance for a free and fair election by controlling the role of unaccounted funds in the election process,” it added.