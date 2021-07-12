Tamil Nadu-Puducherry bus services resume

VILLUPURAM

After a gap of nearly two months, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Division on Monday resumed bus services to the Union Territory of Puducherry following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

A TNSTC official said 180 buses will be operated from Villupuram, Tindivanam, Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Chennai to Puducherry from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Official sources said that Puducherry showed an interest in resuming inter-state services. “The Tamil Nadu government responded positively. Accordingly, buses resumed services adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”

“Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry road transport corporations will resume services as per the previous agreements”, an official said. TNSTC officials said that based on the response, a decision on operating more buses will be taken.

According to the SOP, only 50 % of the seats must be occupied and hand sanitisers must be made available for passengers. The conductors must ensure that all passengers wear face masks for the entire duration of the journey.

Bus drivers and conductors have been provided with masks and the buses would be disinfected at the end of every trip, the official added.