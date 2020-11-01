Tamil Nadu-Puducherry bus services resume

The important routes were Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Chidambaram, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram among others

With the Tamil Nadu government giving the green signal for the operation of bus services to neighbouring Puducherry, private bus operators and State-run road transport corporations, including TNSTC, resumed services from Puducherry to Cuddalore, Tindivanam, Villupuram and other district headquarters on Sunday.

A Transport Department official said that Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had written a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart seeking permission to resume services on the routes.

Prior to the lockdown, over 200 buses, including 70 from the government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), were operated to destinations in Tamil Nadu.

The important routes were Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Chidambaram, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram among others.

Official sources said that Puducherry showed interest in resuming the services considering the fact that the Union Territory had unique geographic location with Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil Nadu Government responded positively. Accordingly, about 200 buses resumed services on Sunday adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Both the State road transport corporations will resume services as per the previous agreements,” an official said.

The PRTC will operate buses depending on the response from the public in a phased manner, the official said and added that passengers would be screened both at the boarding and alighting points.