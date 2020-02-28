Tamil Nadu Public exams: 3,012 centres to be set up, says Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Friday that 3,012 examination centres will be set up across the State for Class X, XI and XII public examinations.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he said that the number of centres this year are more than that of the previous academic year. A total of 8,16,359 class XII students; 9,45,006 class X students and 8,26,119 class XI students will appear for the public examinations this year, Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

The examinations will be held from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. where students will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question papers. The results of Class XII public examinations will be announced on April 24. Class X examination results will be out on May 4 and Class XI results on May 14, the Minister said.

Class XII State board examinations are scheduled from March 2 to March 21. Class XI examinations will be March 4 to March 26 and Class X examinations will be held from March 27 to April 13.

Mr. Sengottaiyan inaugurated two new classrooms at Government Higher Secondary School in Mudalipalayam on Friday.