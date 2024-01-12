GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board asks public to celebrate a ‘smoke-free’ Bhogi

The Board advises against burning rubber tyres, plastic, and other waste materials in bonfires as this pollutes the air and creates health hazards

January 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has requested the public to celebrate a ‘smoke-free’ Bhogi by avoiding burning of rubber tyres, plastic, and other waste materials.

In an official release, the TNPCB said that in the olden days, the Bhogi was heralded by lighting bonfires with old goods made of natural materials, and this did not pollute the atmosphere or have a negative influence on the environment. However, the current incorrect practice of burning discarded tyres, plastic tubes, and paper with chemical residue was causing air pollution, it added.

“Because of these activities, dense black smoke is produced, which disrupts regular flight operations at airports and driving on city streets. Furthermore, it pollutes the air and creates health hazards to the public, causing eye-irritation, sneezing etc.,” the release said.

The TNPCB and the Greater Chennai Corporation are jointly taking steps to create awareness against burning waste materials during Bhogi across the State.

