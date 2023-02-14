Tamil Nadu police to strengthen counter-terrorism intelligence

February 14, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of the ongoing counter-terrorism measures, the Tamil Nadu police will strengthen its intelligence machinery by deploying specially trained personnel to gather communal intelligence on the ground.

According to police sources, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has instructed the Zonal Inspectors-General of Police to ensure adequate manpower in the Communal Intelligence Wings in all cities and districts. A team of at least five hand-picked personnel would be trained by specialists at the State intelligence headquarters, Chennai, in the collection of actionable inputs.

The decision comes on the heels of ‘Voice of Khurasan’, which security agencies consider the mouthpiece of IS, condemning the September 2022 ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and urging the organisation’s cadre to retaliate. It had become imperative for the force to revamp its intelligence gathering skills at the field level in the backdrop of the increasing activities of terrorist outfits, the sources said.

It came to light during a recent review at the police headquarters that in some districts there was no dedicated manpower earmarked for collection of intelligence and monitoring the activities of religious fundamentalists. Mr. Babu directed the Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to deploy sufficient police officials with domain knowledge in counter-terrorism intelligence, the sources said.

With reports of innocent youths being radicalised by extremist organisations through the social media to take up arms, there was an urgent need to establish a special cell with trained personnel to monitor the movement of religious fundamentalists and their sympathisers, a senior police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Serving and retired police officers would train the teams sent from across the State on gathering field intelligence that, the sources said, would help in preventing acts of terror or communal disturbance.