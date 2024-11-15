Tamil Nadu police launch joint security audits at government hospitals

The Tamil Nadu police are conducting a joint security audit with stakeholders to work out a framework to ensure safety at government hospitals.

Besides measures to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons and make available police teams 24/7 to attend to emergencies, great emphasis is placed on the security of women doctors and staff members.

Director-General of Police and Head of the Police Force Shankar Jiwal held a meeting with top police officers, including the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of cities and districts on Friday to review the security arrangements at government hospitals.

The move follows the stabbing of a senior oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Chennai on Wednesday, which triggered protests by doctors who demanded security for doctors and the hospital premises.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Branch of the Indian Medical Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association also condemned the attack on the doctor by the son of a woman who underwent treatment for cancer at the KCSSH.

According to police sources, Mr Jiwal issued detailed instructions to work out and implement a mechanism for ensuring security at the government hospitals. Senior police officers were told to coordinate with the Collectors for conducting a joint security audit meeting with revenue, health, police and other officials on the safety, security, access control and lighting at all government hospitals.

Police deployment at all government hospitals, such as police outposts, beats, and patrols, were reviewed for their strength and sanctioned manpower. The police personnel on duty at the hospitals were briefed about their roles and responsibilities, the sources said.

To enhance the visibility of police personnel on the hospital premises, instructions were given to increase the rounds by beat police constables. Officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police were told to visit government hospitals at regular intervals to review the security system and address the gaps, if any, immediately. They would also ensure that the CCTV camera network function properly and ask the personnel monitoring the feed at the control room to intervene in case of any suspicious activity.

Mr. Jiwal directed the police officials at all levels to make sure that there was no compromise on the safety and security of women doctors and staff members. Issues flagged by the women employees about safety and availability rooms to change dress, washrooms, and resting places would be taken up with the authorities concerned as early as possible.

A proper system had been established for flow of information to the police in the event of any untoward incident at the hospitals, the sources said, adding that the Smart Kaavalan app was being used by all personnel involved in the security arrangements.