Tamil Nadu police launch drive against smuggling of explosives

Move comes after gelatin sticks seized in Kerala were found to have been made in T.N.

The Tamil Nadu police have launched a drive against illegal storage, transportation and smuggling of explosives across the State/country borders. The move follows a seizure of a large quantity of gelatin sticks near Palakkad in Kerala that were found to have been manufactured in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.

According to police sources, more than 8,000 gelatin sticks were found abandoned in Vadanakurissi near Shoranur in Palakkad district on August 3. Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosive substances were labelled in the name of an explosive manufacturer based in Tiruchi. The seized explosives are usually used for blowing up rocks in quarry sites.

Enhance surveillance

Referring to a number of circulars issued by police headquarters, in the recent years, relating to enhanced vigil for preventing illegal transportation or smuggling of explosives, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu directed all Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to activate intelligence machinery and strengthen surveillance system to avert unauthorised movement of explosive substances.

Pointing to seizure of explosives on three different occasions since 2020 in Kerala, Mr. Babu urged senior police officers to conduct surprise checks at licensed explosive godowns to prevent pilferage of explosives and illegal stocking/sales/transportation. Police at check-posts and those involved in vehicle checks should be trained and sensitised to checking vehicles suspected of transporting explosive materials.

The DGP said suspects arrested for being in possession of a huge quantity of gelatin sticks at a house in Shantipuram Beach, Mannar, Sri Lanka, had also revealed that the consignment was smuggled via sea from Tiruchi.

Crackdown on channels

In a separate development, intelligence agencies have alerted the Sivaganga police about channels/accounts in the social media that were posting content, which could trigger caste conflicts in the State. Such messages, photographs and videos could lead to caste tensions in the southern districts where the birth/death anniversary of two prominent community leaders is celebrated in September and October every year.

Specifically naming some YouTube channels, the alert said some videos even showed youth brandishing weapons and making statements that could hurt the sentiments of other communities. Senior police officers were told to identify the account holders and initiate action as per law. Steps were also advised to be taken for blocking the controversial accounts by taking up the issue with the authorities concerned, police sources said.