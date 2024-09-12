Tamil Nadu police, Kerala Excise seize 5,250 litres of spirit from Coimbatore – Palakkad border village

In a joint operation, Tamil Nadu police and the Kerala Excise Department seized 5,250 litres of rectified spirit from Chemmanampathy, a village along the inter-State border, late on Wednesday.

The police reported that the spirit, stored in 150 plastic cans of 35 litres each, was unearthed from a mango farm owned by Dony Kuriakose, a resident of Ernakulam. Personnel from Anamalai police station, the Enforcement Bureau (Perur Unit) in Coimbatore, and officials from the Kerala Excise Department in Kollengode, Palakkad, conducted the search based on specific intelligence.

According to police sources, Sabeesh Jacob (41), from Govindapuram near Kollengode, had leased the farm from Mr. Kuriakose seven months ago. The spirit was discovered buried in an underground bunker within the 60-acre farm.

“The Excise Department had recently registered a case and shared information based on their investigation. The spirit was hidden in the bunker, and it is suspected to have been intended for making spurious toddy during the Onam season,” stated Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, K. Karthikeyan.

Officials believe the rectified spirit was to be adulterated with water and a type of white powder to create counterfeit toddy, which was sold in Kerala under the guise of authentic palm toddy. The Kerala Excise Department has been tracking the source of spirit used to prepare the bootleg toddy.

After the seizure, Jacob switched off his mobile phone and was found to have consumed pesticide. He was rushed to the District Government Hospital in Palakkad early on Thursday, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Enforcement Bureau (Perur Unit) has registered a case in connection with the spirit seizure. A police team left for Ernakulam on Thursday to question Mr. Kuriakose as part of the ongoing investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).