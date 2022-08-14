Tamil Nadu police is inactive: Palaniswami

‘The number of various offences in the State is on the rise’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 17:32 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

In the wake of a robbery at a loan company in Chennai, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday alleged inaction on the part of the Tamil Nadu police under the DMK government, and urged that law and order be maintained in the State.

In a statement, he claimed that the incidence of various kinds of offences was on the rise, and recalled his earlier statement urging the State to deal with criminals with an iron fist. "I had advocated giving a free hand to the police force. But this government has been using it at its disposal."

Referring to the robbery at the loan company and also various reports on social media about the ‘connivance’ of ruling party workers, anti-social elements and a few police personnel, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the police force remained ‘inactive’.

Under this Chief Minister, who claimed he was the best Chief Minister in the country, there was no confidence in the ability of the police force to arrest those behind the robbery, he said.

