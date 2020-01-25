Tamil Nadu police introduce online system for allotment quarters

The State Police Department is introducing a new system for allotment of housing quarters

As per the direction of the High Court of Madras, a software has been developed for online submission of applications for allotment of police quarters through the website www.policequarters.org and the website will be ready for use with effect from Sunday, January 26. This will enable all police officers/personnel to apply for quarters online and for allotments also to be made online only.

The main advantage of this software is that all police personnel/officers can view the availability of vacant quarters. They can submit their application online and an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the individual regarding his seniority in the waiting list.

“This will ensure transparency in the allotment and ensure that seniority is maintained in the waiting list. Selection of the quarters is also possible for the individuals while applying for quarters online,” said Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy in a press release.