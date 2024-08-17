Tamil Nadu police has repeatedly exposed its inability to investigate cases dispassionately, effectively & truly, says Madras High Court

In a major blow to Tamil Nadu police, the Madras High Court has criticised the law enforcing agency in strong terms and ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a complaint of a valuable piece of land on East Coast Road (ECR) having been grabbed by an individual with the assistance of police personnel attached to the Greater Chennai City Police.

Justice G. Jayachandran wrote: “It is indeed painful to note that the investigation agencies in this State have repeatedly exposed their inability to investigate cases dispassionately, effectively and truly. If this sordid state of affair continues, the poor and innocent public will have no protection from the police and as a sequel, they will lose their faith in the police...They may take shelter under powerful politicians and rowdy elements.”

He went on to state: “The court cannot be a mute spectator for all this lawlessness. It is high time the court takes note of the way in which the police functions in this State, more particularly of the violent incidents, including murder, which have happened in the last few months, which center around land grabbing with the help of rowdy elements and politicians.”

The observations were made while disposing of a writ petition filed by T. Karthik seeking police protection for his life as well as an immovable property spread over 18.25 cents on ECR. Senior Counsel V. Raghavachari told the court that his client was in possession of the property till May 14 when the henchmen of an individual named Gopalakrishnan trespassed and took possession after demolishing the superstructures.

“Unfortunately, the police turned a blind eye to this incident,” the senior counsel said and accused Anandbabu, Inspector of Neelankarai police station of having passively supported the trespassers. Though the matter was reported to higher authorities, the Neelankarai Range Assistant Commissioner of Police conducted a farcical internal inquiry and gave a clean chit to the Inspector, Mr. Raghavachari said.

The judge wrote: “The entire episode clearly indicates that the prime property lying alongside the ECR has been grabbed with the support of police. This is not the first occasion that this court comes across this sort of a case. It has become a routine affair and every alternate day, allegations are levelled against the police joining hands with rowdy elements and making heyday thereby depriving lawful owners of their properties.”

Justice Jayachandran also said: “To make things worse, since political elements also are involved in these cases, the police remain mute spectators... In such perspective of the matter, this court is of the view that this is a fit case to order investigation of the petitioner’s complaint dated May 14, 2024 by the CBI.” He directed the central agency to constitute a special team to conduct the probe and file a final report, preferably, within four months.